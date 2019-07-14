The body of a missing Winona boater was recovered Saturday night, authorities and news reports said.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies spent much of Friday night and Saturday searching for the man, said to be a 63-year-old. His body was found about 8 p.m., according to WXOW-TV.

The search began after a report of a boat in distress at the Prairie Island spillway on Friday, according to a news release posted on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

When they arrived at the area of the Mississippi River, first responders found one occupant had been rescued by a passing boat, but the companion was still missing.

The Prairie Island boat launch was closed as searchers worked Saturday.