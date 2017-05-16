The boards of directors at the Fairview and HealthEast hospital systems have approved a merger effective June 1 to create one of the state’s largest health systems, according to a Tuesday announcement.

James Hereford, the chief executive at Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services will lead the combined system, with HealthEast CEO Kathryn Correia becoming chief administrative officer.

The system will be governed by the Fairview board, with three new members from St. Paul-based HealthEast.

“Bringing Fairview and HealthEast together gives us the opportunity to create a world-class health system committed to serving our communities and the region,” Hereford said in a statement.

Fairview operates the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis plus six community hospitals and roughly 100 primary and specialty clinics. With 25,000 employees, Fairview also owns a growing pharmacy business as well as long-term care centers.

In 2016, Fairview posted an operating profit of $130.6 million on $4.36 billion in revenue.

HealthEast employs 7,500 people and operates three acute care hospitals — St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood, St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul and Woodwinds Health Campus in Woodbury. The system includes 14 clinics.

