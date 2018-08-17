A southbound Blue Line train derailed during the start of the Friday morning commute near the Franklin Avenue station, according to a rider who was on the train

A Metro Transit spokesman confirmed that a center car of the southbound train went off the tracks about 5 a.m. just across from Whiskey Junction.

"It was a minor derailment," said spokesman Howie Padilla.

Crews were on the scene working to get the car back on the tracks and full service was expected to resume by 8 a.m., Padilla said.

No injuries were reported.

Brian Smoliak, who heading to the airport when the mishap occurred, said the train had passed over a switch and he felt a big jolt and felt the rail car jump. Metro Transit employees were searching below the stalled train, he said.

"A guy was telling us to get off the train" and that a rear wheel was off the tracks, Smoliak said

Passengers on the train walked a short distance to the Franklin Avenue Station and boarded a another train that continued south on the northbound tracks, Smoliak said.

Metro Transit said replacement buses were running between the 38th Street and U.S. Bank Stadium stations. Trains were running as normal between 38th Street and the Mall of America and U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field.

Padilla said it was unclear what caused the train to go off the tracks.

"We're investigating how this happened," he said.