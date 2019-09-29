Blue Line light-rail service resumed normal operations Saturday night after maintenance work scheduled for the weekend wrapped up early, Metro Transit said.
Buses were to fill in until 8 a.m. Sunday between the 46th Street Station in south Minneapolis and Terminal 2 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport while the work on the bridge over Crosstown Hwy. 62 was happening.
Just before 9 p.m., Metro Transit said the work had been completed for the weekend.
