Negotiations over whether the proposed $1.5 billion Bottineau Blue Line light-rail project will share most of its route with freight trains appear to have stalled.

The 13-mile Blue Line extension would link downtown Minneapolis with Brooklyn Park, operating along eight miles of right of way owned by BNSF Railway Co.

The Metropolitan Council, which is planning the project, must negotiate with the Texas-based rail giant to share the alignment north of the Twin Cities.

But in a Jan. 9 letter, BNSF Senior General Counsel Richard Weicher said the company “is not prepared to proceed with any discussion of passenger rail in this corridor at this time.”

He added: “We do not believe the Blue Line light rail project would be consistent with our passenger principles or protect the long-term viability of freight service” along the corridor.

Met Council Chair Alene Tchourumoff said in a statement that BNSF’s stand is “another step in the negotiating process. We take BNSF’s concerns seriously, and we’re confident we can work together with them to address their concerns.”

Tchourumoff, who is in Fort Worth to talk with BNSF, said the Bottineau project was “an important one to our region, and we’re looking forward to advancing it with all our partners.”

Negotiations with BNSF over a mile-long stretch on the proposed Southwest light-rail route, between Minneapolis and Eden Prairie, resulted in the Met Council agreeing last year to erect a $20 million crash-protection wall to separate freight and light-rail trains.

The wall was one reason why the opening of Southwest was pushed back from 2022 to 2023. The Federal Transit Administration required an additional environmental study to see how the wall, to be located between the Royalston Avenue/Farmers Market and Bryn Mawr stations, will affect the area.

It’s unclear whether BNSF might require a similar wall for the Bottineau Blue Line project.