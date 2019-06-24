Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, which is the state’s largest nonprofit health insurer, and North Memorial Health are creating a joint venture company to operate 20 clinics that currently are part of the Robbinsdale-based health system.

Eagan-based Blue Cross did not say how much it will invest in the new joint venture, which gives the insurance company’s corporate parent a 49% ownership stake in the clinics.

The deal announced Monday is the latest example of health insurers and health care providers coming closer together via mergers and other partnership, based on the idea that new corporate structures will help them provide more efficient health care.

“The intent here is not to form a conglomerate,” said Dr. Craig Samitt, the Blue Cross chief executive, in an interview. “The intent here is to fix health care.”

“It’s not a merger,” said Dr. J. Kevin Croston, the chief executive of North Memorial Health, which owns the Robbinsdale hospital called North Memorial and also owns part of Maple Grove Hospital. “It’s a joint venture partnership of just the ambulatory services. The hospitals stay North Memorial Health.”

With about 3,800 employees, the parent company of Blue Cross posted for 2018 a loss of $93 million on $6.8 billion in revenue. The health insurance business generated the vast majority of the revenue and posted an operating profit last year.

North Memorial Health has more than 5,000 employees. The nonprofit health system saw $6.4 million in operating income last year on $972 million in revenue.

Over the years North Memorial has had some rough patches in terms of financial results, but the health system is now financially stable, Croston said, adding that there was no financial imperative to negotiate a partnership deal.

Patients with other health insurance will still be able to get care at the North Memorial clinics that are part of the new joint venture. Blue Cross will continue to sell health plans that provide access to other clinics and hospitals.

Implementation of the shared ownership model will begin in January 2020.