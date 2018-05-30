A violent thunderstorm rolled across far northern Minnesota on Tuesday evening, downing power lines in Ely and blowing down trees on the north side of Lake Vermilion near Tower, Minn.

Twitter reports said a boat had capsized on Lake Vermilion near Hoodoo Point and an active search was underway for the occupants. There was no other word yet about damage or possible injuries.

Ely police urged residents to stay at home until power could be shut off to the downed lines.

The Ely Echo reported about 10,000 Lake Country Power and Minnesota Power customers were without electricity.

