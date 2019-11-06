Voters in Bloomington have elected the city’s first new mayor in two decades. Tim Busse, a communications consultant who has served on the City Council for eight years, defeated political newcomer Ryan Kulka.

To a crowd of more than 75 packed into Joe Senser’s sports bar in Bloomington on Tuesday night, Busse said he was “very excited, very honored and very humbled” to be the city’s next leader.

He thanked outgoing Mayor Gene Winstead, who held the role for 20 years, for his endorsement and said Busse’s mayoral run was something the two began planning four years ago.

Busse said he wants the city to continue to set itself apart with creative and innovative endeavors.

On Tuesday night Kulka said he was proud of his campaign and felt it showed that residents wanted a change in the city’s leadership.

Among the top issues in the campaign: the proposed $250 million indoor water park beside the Mall of America, a project that Busse supports and Kulka opposes. Kulka objected to the project’s complicated financing plan and called it another example of the city focusing on “need-based” projects. Busse believes the water park offers a way to maintain the draw of the MOA.

Bloomington also had three City Council seats up for election. Jenna Carter won Busse’s at-large seat, and incumbents Dwayne Lowman and Shawn Nelson won the First and Second District seats, respectively.

Voters overwhelmingly voted yes to removing a provision in Bloomington’s charter that regulates alcohol sales, a move that will open the door for the first taprooms in the city.

Suburban voters also cast ballots for county commissioners in Ramsey and Anoka counties.

A special election for the Ramsey County Board’s First District seat pitted former Republican legislator Randy Jessup of Shoreview against Nicole Joy Frethem, a state Department of Human Services supervisor. Frethem, also of Shoreview, was endorsed by the DFL Party.

One issue was the county’s decision to sue Arden Hills over future development of the former Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant site. The county, which owns the land, wants denser development than what city leaders support.

Jessup was critical of the decision to sue the city, while Frethem said she hopes to see a compromise.

The seat was opened when Commissioner Blake Huffman resigned amid allegations that his now-defunct charity misused county-allocated affordable housing funds. The winner will hold office through 2020, when a regular election will be held next November.

In Anoka County, six candidates competed in a special primary election for the vacant Sixth District seat. It opened in May when Rhonda Sivarajah resigned after eight years as board chairwoman. Sivarajah, a former Republican congressional candidate who once ran for lieutenant governor, stepped down after being hired as Anoka County administrator.

Running for the County Board seat were Cindy Hansen, former Spring Lake Park mayor; Craig Johnson, an insurance risk adviser; Karen Lodico, a real estate and bail bond agent; Donovan McGuire, Lino Lakes Mayor Jeff Reinert and Linwood Township arborist Kevin Ryan. The top two vote-getters will face off in a special election on Feb. 11.

In St. Louis Park, residents voted for mayor and two at-large City Council seats. Incumbent Jake Spano, who has served as mayor for four years and whose day job is deputy secretary of state, faced off against legal mediator Yvette Baudelaire.

Council Member Steve Hallfin, who was first elected in 2012, faced challenges from two opponents, Larry Kraft and Deb Brinkman. Nadia Mohamed and Joseph Israel competed for a vacant at-large City Council seat. Campaign issues ranged from climate change and affordable housing to fiscal responsibility. Three of the candidates — Mohamed, Israel and Baudelaire — are immigrants.

Staff writers Erin Adler, Kim Hyatt and Shannon Prather contributed to this report.