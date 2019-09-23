A Bloomington mother and father were arrested Monday following the death of their 21-month-old son over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Early Saturday afternoon, officers were called to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina about a child being brought there not breathing, police said.

The boy could not be revived and was declared dead, police added.

The parents said their son was found unresponsive in their home before he was driven to the hospital.

"After further investigation" and consultation with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, the 25-year-old mother and 54-year-old father were arrested and jail on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter.

Authorities have yet to explain any of the circumstances behind the boy's death.

Charges have yet to be filed. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.