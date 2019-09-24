A Bloomington couple is charged with manslaughter after they allegedly left their children home alone for nearly two hours Saturday morning, and returned to find their 21-month-old floating unconscious in the bathtub with their 4-year-old nearby.

The younger child died Saturday, leading to the arrests of both parents Monday.

Sabina Pierre Louis, 25, and Eddy Pierre Louis, 54, were each charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree manslaughter.

Authorities allege that the couple dried and dressed their unresponsive son, drove him to the hospital instead of calling 911 and fabricated a story to protect themselves.

Birth records identified the victim as Asher Pierre-Louis.

According to the complaint: Bloomington police were called to Fairview Southdale Hospital Saturday for a dead child. A nurse told police that Sabina Pierre Louis brought the child in about 10:22 a.m. and that her husband arrived shortly after.

The nurse said as she spoke to Sabina Pierre Louis, the couple’s 9-year-old daughter tried to speak and her mother told her to shut up. The 9-year-old was asleep when the two younger children were in the bathroom, police later learned.

Eddy Pierre Louis initially told police that he went to Cub Foods around 8 a.m., returned, visited the apartment storage room with his wife and returned to the apartment where they found the child in the tub, the charges allege. He attempted CPR but the child could not be revived.

Sabina Pierre Louis also allegedly told police a similar story with some inconsistent details.

Investigators recovered surveillance video that allegedly showed the couple at Cub Foods and Walmart between about 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

In subsequent interviews Monday, Eddy Pierre Louis and Sabina Pierre Louis both allegedly told police they both went shopping and that they did not alert their oldest child.

Eddy Pierre Louis also allegedly said he concocted the first story and coached his wife.

Preliminary autopsy results show that the child had fluid in his lungs and did not suffer any other life-threatening injuries or trauma.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib