Toro is spending $700 million to acquire the Charles Machine Works and its Ditch Witch brand.

The all cash transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, is expected to close by the end of the third quarter.

Charles Machine Works makes a wide range of products from drills and ride trenchers to utility loaders for the underground pipe and cable market. The Oklahoma company had revenue of $725 million last year.

"The addition of Charles Machine Works will further strengthen our portfolio of market-leading brands supported by talented employees, a commitment to innovation, a best-in-class dealer network and long-standing customer relationships," said Richard Olson, Toro's chairman and CEO, in a statement.

Olson said Charles Machine Works will expand business in an adjacent category that fits well with Toro's specialty construction business. And its comes at a time, he said, when the market is "attractive given the potential for growth in addressing both aging infrastructure that is currently in place and new infrastructure that will be needed to support next generation technologies like 5G."

Rick Johnson, CEO of Charles Machine Works, said his company is well-positioned to fit into the Toro network.

"We look forward to building upon our founder's legacy of best-in-class offerings in the expanding underground construction market," Johnson said.

Toro expanded in 2014 with a $227 million acquisition of the Boss line of professional snow equipment.

Toro expects to finance the transaction with a combination of cash on hand and debt, including from additional financing arrangements and borrowings under its existing credit facility. The all-cash purchase price of $700 million represents a multiple of approximately eight times Charles Machine Works' calendar year 2018 EBITDA, including $30 million of anticipated annual run-rate cost synergies phased in over three years, that Toro intends to achieve through opportunities in purchasing, manufacturing best practices and administrative efficiencies. Toro expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to EPS excluding purchase accounting adjustments and transaction related expenses.