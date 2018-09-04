While it’s hard to top the christening of U.S. Bank Stadium in terms of special circumstances – as was the case the last time the band came to Minneapolis -- Metallica’s concert tonight at Target Center is also turning into a pretty unique affair.

For starters, the arena and 93X are pairing up to host a pre-show block party outside the venue on 1st Avenue North starting at 3 p.m. today. The event will feature food, games, giveaways, music and, yes, beer stands. Announced last week, the party was still being planned as of 10 a.m. despite rain in the forecast. A Target Center representative said some of the party’s features will move inside Kieran’s Pub at 6th Street should it prove too dreary outside.

First Avenue nightclub, also catty-corner from Target Center at 7th Street, announced its own little free pre-show shindig inside its adjoining Depot Tavern. That party starts at 2 p.m. and is sponsored by Go 96.3, which plays Metallica about as often as my Aunt Ramona. But First Ave itself, of course, holds the distinction of hosting Metallica’s first Minnesota show in 1985.

One more unique trait of tonight’s show: Comedian Jim Breur will serve as the opening act. A late-‘90s “SNL” alum also known from the stoner classic “Half-Baked,” Breur is a renowned Metallica fan and does rather hilarious impressions of the band members (see below).

Only a few limited, $72.50 seats remain in the upper ends of Target Center for tonight's concert, which is configured as an in-the-round show (with the stage in the middle of the arena).

Metallica only just returned from a long summer break on Sunday night in Madison, Wis., heading into the final stretch of its WorldWired Tour. The Madison set list included at least a couple surprises.