The Twins wrap up their nine-game homestand (3-5 so far) by finishing the three-game series with the New York Yankees tonight at Target Field (7:10 p.m., FSN).

Lefthanded pitcher Devin Smeltzer (pictured) has arrived from Rochester, and Kohl Stewart is headed back to Class AAA. The Twins also designated pitcher Blake Parker for assignment and selected the contract of pitcher Carlos Torres from Rochester.

Torres, 36, started the season with the Tigers and pitched in four games before he was designated for assignment and became a free agent. He was 4-1 with a 4.15 ERA for the Red Wings. He has been added to the 40-man roster. He has appeared in 362 games (16 starts) in parts of 10 major league seasons with six teams.

Parker, who was signed by the Twins this off-season, appeared in 37 games for the Twins, going 1-2 with a 4.21 ERA (36.1 IP, 17 ER), 16 walks, 34 strikeouts and 10 saves. Stewart appeared in six games (2 starts) for the Twins this season, going 2-2 with a 4.66 ERA (19.1 IP, 10 ER), six walks and six strikeouts.

No activation for CF Byron Buxton, who now goes with the team to Chicago in hopes of getting back in action on Thursday.

The Twins and Yankees have had two epic games, including last night's 14-12 Yankees' victory.

Jake Odorizzi (11-4, 3.18 ERA) pitches for the Twins against J.A. Happ (8-5, 4.86).

The Twins' lineup:

The Yankees lineup: