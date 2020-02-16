Blake McLaughlin’s power-play goal in the seventh minute of the third period was the winner as the Gophers beat Notre Dame 2-1 on Saturday at Compton Family Ice Arena in the second game of their Big Ten men’s hockey series.

McLaughlin’s eighth goal of the season, at 6:16, broke a 1-all tie. It came 47 seconds after Notre Dame’s Cam Morrison was called for elbowing.

The Gophers (14-11-5, 9-6-5-4 Big Ten) had a 15-1 advantage in shots in a scoreless first period when each team had one power play. It was a nice break for Gophers goalie Jack LaFontaine, who had a season-high 39 saves on Friday in a 3-3 tie.

The Irish (12-12-6, 7-8-5-3) took a 1-0 lead in the second period when Nick Leiverman, a sophomore defenseman from Eden Prairie, scored at 8:01 with an assist from Colin Theisen. It was Leiverman’s fifth goal of the season; he also scored Friday.

The Gophers scored twice in the first seven minutes of the third when Ben Meyers and McLaughlin scored. Meyers got an even-strength goal at 3:34. McLaughlin, a sophomore forward from Grand Rapids, then got the winner. Brannon McManus had assists on both goals.

LaFontaine finished with 24 saves for the Gophers, Cale Morris also had 24 stops for Notre Dame.

The win, pending the outcome of the Penn State’s game at Wisconsin, gave Minnesota sole possession of first place in the Big Ten at least for a little while with 36 points. Penn State was three points back in second.