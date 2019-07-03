Authorities have identified a 33-year-old Blaine man killed in a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Tuesday in Ham Lake.

Daniel Ryan Priess died in the crash, which happened shortly after 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard and NE. Lexington Avenue, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders and law enforcement officers administered CPR to Priess, but he died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.

