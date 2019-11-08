A Blaine man faces three felony charges in connection with a shooting incident that occurred just before he was shot and wounded by a U.S. marshal Wednesday at a St. Paul gas station.

Alize Jovon Cleaves, 24, who has been charged with assault and discharging a weapon at an occupied vehicle, was released from Regions Hospital into the custody of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday. He is being held in the Ramsey County jail.

According to the BCA, Cleaves was in the fuel pumps area of the Holiday station at 500 E. 7th St. at 5 p.m. Wednesday when he began shooting at a vehicle that had several people inside as the vehicle was leaving the gas station. No one in the vehicle was injured by the gunfire.

A U.S. marshal who had stopped to get gas witnessed the gunfire. “At one point the Deputy U.S. marshal discharged his firearm, striking Cleaves,” the BCA said in a news release, without offering details about exactly what led to the marshal’s action. The marshal’s identity is being withheld, the BCA said.

BCA investigators recovered a gun from near where Cleaves was shot. Security camera video captured portions of the incident, the BCA said.

When the BCA’s investigation of the officer involved shooting is complete, it will present its findings without recommendation to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for review.