The snow has stopped falling, but a brutally cold Friday won’t make travel any easier. Black ice has turned metro area highway treacherous, with motorists skidding into the ditch and each other as the morning commute gets underway.

In far western Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising drivers not to go anywhere as temperatures below zero and howling winds making it feel even colder continue to create hazardous conditions.

On Thursday night, Gov. Tim Walz ordered the National Guard out to rescue stranded motorists in Renville County in western Minnesota and open the Olivia Armory as a shelter.

Further north and west, Interstatate 29 from Fargo, N.D. to Sioux Falls, S.D. remains closed due to near zero visibility. I-94 between Jamestown and Fargo reopened Friday morning, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

The fierce winter weather has many Minnesota public schools closed — including Minneapolis and St. Paul — and other districts starting late. Snow emergencies in Minneapolis, St. Paul and several suburbs have drivers scrambling to move their cars as parking restrictions are in place.

In a six hour period from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the State Patrol responded to 149 crashes, 294 spin outs and 19 jackknifed semitrailer trucks. On Friday, troopers picked up where they left off. At 6 a.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation was reporting nearly 20 crashes and spin outs on metro area highways with the biggest trouble spots along eastbound 94 from St. Michael to Maple Grove, Hwy. 610 through Coon Rapids and a multicar crash on Hwy. 252 near 66th Avenue in Brooklyn Center.

Friday morning, temperatures dropped to 5 to 10 degrees below zero, with a biting windchill that made it feel like 25 to 30 below, said Chris O’Brien, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. The expected high temperature Friday in the metro area may barely break the zero mark.

High temperatures Saturday will creep up to near 10 degrees and then move into the teens on Sunday, with more snow possible early next week, O’Brien said.