What better way to celebrate 50 years of food, glorious food, than in a movie theater experience, highlighting favorites where food is integral to the show?

In collaboration with the Heights Theater (3951 Central Av. NE., Columbia Heights, 763-789-4992, heightstheater.com), the Star Tribune presents Taste Movie Nights at the Heights, a four-week series of Wednesday night events. The festivities begin at 7 p.m. with music on the theater’s classic Wurlitzer organ, followed by door prizes at 7:30 p.m. and the movie shortly after. Cost is $10. Come for one, or come for all festive showings. Tickets are available at heightstheater.com.

The movies represent four of the five decades of Taste.

Oct. 9: “The Godfather” (1972, “Leave the gun — take the cannoli.”) with Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and many more. Nominated for 11 Academy Awards, won three.

Oct. 16: “The Big Chill” (1983, “I know what Alex would say: ‘What’s for dessert?’”) with Glenn Close, Kevin Kline, Jeff Goldblum, William Hurt, Tom Berenger, JoBeth Williams and Mary Kay Place. Nominated for three Academy Awards.

Oct. 23: “Julie & Julia” (2009, “I’m Julia Child. Bon appétit!”) with Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci and Chris Messina. Nominated for one Academy Award.