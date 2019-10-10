Taste has had four cookbooks to its name. (These should not be confused with the yearly collections of cooking-contest recipes from 1977 to 1987 from the Food section of its competitor, then the Minneapolis Tribune.

“The Best of Taste,” a collection of 500 recipes that originally cost $2.95 when published in 1972 by the Minneapolis Star.

“Son of Best of Taste” (later renamed “Best of Taste II”) with 525 recipes and an original price tag of $4.45, published in 1974 by the Minneapolis Star. Both of the “Best Of” books are long out-of-print, but turn up occasionally at yard sales and online.

“Come One, Come All: Easy Entertaining With Seasonal Menus,” by Lee Svitak Dean, with 150 recipes, $29.95, and published in 2008 by the Minnesota Historical Society Press.

“The Great Minnesota Cookie Book,” by Lee Svitak Dean and Rick Nelson, 79 recipes from the first 15 years of the Star Tribune’s Holiday Cookie Contest, $24.95, published in 2018 by the University of Minnesota Press.