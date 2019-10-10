The critics joined readers in praise for the Taste section. Content from Taste has won four James Beard Awards and an additional five nominations.

2003: Named Best Food Section for large-circulation newspapers.

2004: Staff writer Bill Ward won for his four-part series on “Cucina Italiana.” A second series, “A Healthier You,” by editor Lee Svitak Dean, was a finalist in the same category.

2005: Staff writer Rick Nelson won for his profile of pastry chef Michelle Gayer and was a finalist for a second award, a feature on a Wisconsin blueberry farm.

2011: Freelancer Amy Thielen won for three stories she wrote for Taste.

Other awards

Cookbook: “The Great Minnesota Cookie Book,” a compilation of the first 15 years of the Taste Holiday Cookie Contest, was a finalist for the cookbook awards from the International Association of Culinary Professionals, 2018.

Emmy Award: A Baking Central video with staffers Kim Ode and Lee Svitak Dean won a local Emmy in 2010.

Best Section: Association of Food Journalists winner and finalist several times.

World Media Awards (based in Australia): Names Taste among the best 10 food sections internationally from 2003 to 2009.

Awards: Penney-Missouri Feature competition, the Society of News Design and the Society of Professional Journalists, and the MFK Fisher Award from Les Dames d’Escoffier.