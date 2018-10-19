Where to eat
Dreamland Bar-B-Que: The local chain restaurant serves up classic hickory-smoked barbecue, from slabs of ribs to pulled pork or chicken sandwiches (1-205-933-2133; dreamlandbbq.com).
Highlands Bar and Grill: Birmingham claims several top-notch restaurants; Highlands — in the city's trendy Five Points neighborhood, run by legendary chef Frank Stitt — started it all and is still going strong (1-205-939-1400; highlandsbarandgrill.com).
Niki's West: Though the building is drab, and so is the interior, I'll happily fill my cafeteria tray here with a meat-and-three anytime. Country-fried steak, blackened tilapia, collard greens and fried green tomatoes are among the options. Go prepared: A sign at the door, which may date to its opening in 1957, notes that you must be properly dressed: "No tank tops. No bare feet. No rollers on head" (nikiswest.com; 1-205-252-5751).
Pizitz Food Hall: A collection of food vendors offering everything from Hawaiian poke to Indian street food and biscuits and hot dogs. Retail charmers include eyewear store Warby Parker and Yellowhammer Print Shop, which sells "It's nice to have you in Birmingham" T-shirts (thepizitz.com/food-hall).
Where to stay
Redmont Hotel: A $20 million renovation a few years ago restored the 1925 downtown landmark (1-205-957-6828; redmontbirmingham.com).
Elyton Hotel: This Marriott Autograph Collection hotel occupies a former bank building; it opened in 2017 (1-205-731-3600; elytonhotel.com).
More information
Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau: 1-205-458-8000 or inbirmingham.com.
Kerri Westenberg
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.