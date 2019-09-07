Today, Saturday, September 7, is International Vulture Awareness Day. Ellen Blackstone, editor of the email presentation BirdNote, celebrates with a photo blog of these interesting and beautiful birds:

http://bit.ly/BirdNote-vultures

=========================

BirdNote is a weekly issue, always interesting, always informative, always entertaining. Here are links to features from last week:

* Vivaldi's Goldfinch

http://bit.ly/1e2yprq

* Bee Hummingbird

http://bit.ly/2Qq7P1u

* Ravens and Crows - Who's Who?

http://bit.ly/2BYvTFn

* Do Penguins Blush?

http://bit.ly/2xDeb51

* Birdsong Wanes with the Season

http://bit.ly/2NuTvH1

* The Pungent Mudflat

http://bit.ly/OfTh2b

* Gerrit Vyn on the Lammergeier

http://bit.ly/164BkG1

BirdNote is now in print. Check out BirdNote, the book:

https://www.birdnote.org/birdnote-book

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Sign up for the podcast: https://birdnote.org/get-podcasts-rss

Find BirdNotes on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/birdnoteradio?ref=ts

... or follow it on Twitter. https://twitter.com/birdnoteradio

or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/birdnoteradio/

Listen on Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/birdnote

========================

You can listen to the mp3, see photos, and read the transcript for a

show, plus sign up for weekly mail or the podcast and find related

resources on the website. https://www.birdnote.org

There are 1500+ episodes and more than 1200 videos in the archive.

Ellen Blackstone is web editor / writer / associate producer for BirdNote.

An Iowa girl, Ellen started birding at age 6, helping her father with his “bluebird trail” of more than 40 boxes. Ellen now puts her passion to work for birds and nature. She edited Seattle Audubon’s newsletter, Earthcare Northwest, for five years, and was lead editor on BirdWeb.org. Besides rascal crows, Ellen is drawn to raptors, especially Peregrines, and she volunteered with the Seattle Peregrine Project for many years. She was a long-time member of the American Society of Crows and Ravens. And she gardens with birds in mind.

BirdNote began in 2004 as a project under the auspices of Seattle Audubon. Writers began crafting compelling stories about the intriguing ways of birds, ornithological advisors ensured scientific accuracy, and dedicated staff, volunteers, and contractors helped form the final professional product.

BirdNote is supported by readers, groups, and foundations. See BirdNote.org

BirdNote can be heard on two of Minnesota’s public radio stations: Callaway, MN (KKWE 89.9)

White Earth, MN (KKWE 89.9)