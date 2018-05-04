Spring wildlife

The Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge will celebrate spring and International Migratory Bird Day with a bird tour. Walkers will meet on at the Mahnomen Trail on County Road 9 for a hiking tour to search for migrant songbirds, raptors and waterfowl. Family-friendly activities kick off at 10 a.m. at Oak Savanna Learning Center. Kids can make and decorate monarch kites and bat finger puppets, as well as learning about each species. Master Gardeners will be on hand for consultations. Domestic perennials and native flowers will be sold by the Friends of Sherburne. A “Planting for Pollinators” talk by the Sherburne Soil and Water Conservation District will include tips on how to attract pollinators, and the benefits of adding native plants to landscaping. 8 a.m. May 12. Free. Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge, 17076 293rd Av. NW., Zimmerman, Minn. fws.gov/refuge/sherburne/

Travel back in time during the Twin Cities Bungalow Club’s annual celebration of vintage houses, ranging from quaint bungalows to larger Arts and Crafts-style residences. Six Minneapolis and St. Paul homes will be open for the tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 12. Gather ideas for your own bungalow, and chat with homeowners and contractors who have updated spaces while preserving period charm. Pick up maps after 10 a.m. at 3408 41st Av. S., Mpls. Reservations not required. Cost is $10; free for members. Go to bungalowclub.org or call 612-724-5816.

The Arboretum Auxiliary plant sale, now in its 50th year, has gotten bigger and better. The sale has been moved to accommodate larger inventory and increased parking, allowing the organization to triple the size of the sale. Gardeners can choose from more than 1,000 varieties of grasses, heirloom vegetables, herbs, sun and shade plants. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer any questions. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12 and 13. Free. 3210 W. 82nd St., Chanhassen, arboretum.umn.edu.

Hike through Theodore Wirth Park with Maria Wesserle and Four Season Foraging and learn what wild edibles and medicinal plants spring has to offer. Plants that walkers may encounter include burdock, cattail, dandelion and more. 2 to 4 p.m. May 20, $10 to $40 sliding-fee scale. Theodore Wirth Beach House, 3200 Glenwood Av., Mpls. To register, go to fourseasonforaging.com, or call 612-440-5958.

Add a little magic to your yard with a fairy garden. A nature art class at North Mississippi Regional Park in Minneapolis will demonstrate how to create whimsy in a living work of art. Create a miniature garden to take home. 1:30 p.m. May 19, $10, all materials included. To register go to minneapolisparks.org (activity search).

