You can find many web cams focused on bird feeding and nesting around the world at viewbirds.com
The season for nesting is late in many places, but many sites have video footage taken during nesting seasons. Birds are always seeking food.
Some cameras capture mammals as well. At wildearth.tv on Aug. 21, about 3 p.m., I watched hippos at a water hole. You never know.
About four dozen cams are in the U.S., five dozen more in foreign countries. A large variety of species, of course. Activity depends on season. And time of day. And all sorts of things. Finding birds on screen is hit and miss. There are more hits on U.S. cameras.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Wingnut
Home & Garden
Bird cams all over the place
Web site has addresses
Home & Garden
Wildlife refuges bring money to local communities
Report shows economic contributions made to communities hosting the refuges. And then, read the piece on bird tattoos, tats for people, not birds.
Home & Garden
The other flyers in the neighborhood
Dragonflies and Damselflies
Home & Garden
Cornell's "Wall of Birds"
Bird art compared to that of Minnesota's Francis Lee Jaques
Home & Garden
This blog is back
Book reviews follow this post