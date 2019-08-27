You can find many web cams focused on bird feeding and nesting around the world at viewbirds.com

The season for nesting is late in many places, but many sites have video footage taken during nesting seasons. Birds are always seeking food.

Some cameras capture mammals as well. At wildearth.tv on Aug. 21, about 3 p.m., I watched hippos at a water hole. You never know.

About four dozen cams are in the U.S., five dozen more in foreign countries. A large variety of species, of course. Activity depends on season. And time of day. And all sorts of things. Finding birds on screen is hit and miss. There are more hits on U.S. cameras.