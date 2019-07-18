Bird banding
Lowry Nature Center
9 a.m. Saturday
• Songbirds will be carefully captured, studied, banded and released. This program is free and open to all ages. (threeriversparks.org)
All dragonflies
Eastman Nature Center
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday
• Celebrate dragonflies and their life cycles. Visit the dragonfly tent and catch adults and nymphs. Cost is $5. (threeriversparks.org)
Paddleboarding for kids
9-11 a.m. Saturday
Fish Lake Regional Park
• Learn the basics. Cost is $20. Equipment provided. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot. The program is for ages 8-13. (threeriversparks.org)
Fishing basics
Lake Carlos State Park
9-11 a.m. Friday
• Discover the art of fishing. Bring bait — worms are best. Also bring a hat, sunscreen and water. Limited gear is available. (1-320-852-7200; mndnr.gov/lakecarlos)
Turtle knowledge
Gooseberry State Park
8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday
• Learn why turtles carry a calendar on their backs and why their survival in Minnesota is challenged. (1-218-595-7100; mndnr.gov/gooseberry)
Bike and learn
McCarthy Beach State Park
9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday
• A 15-mile ride along wetlands, lakes and forests begins and ends at the park. (1-218-274-7200; mndnr.gov/mccarthy)
Wild rice facts
Itasca State Park
10 a.m.-noon Saturday
• A clean-water specialist with the Department of Natural Resources explains everything to know about wild rice. (1-218-699-7251; mndnr.gov/itasca)
Beach party
Tettegouche State Park
Noon-3 p.m. Sunday
Hike to the Baptism River and hunt for agates, explore for crayfish, and more. (1-218-353-8809; mndnr.gov/tettegouche)