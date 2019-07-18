Bird banding

Lowry Nature Center

9 a.m. Saturday

• Songbirds will be carefully captured, studied, banded and released. This program is free and open to all ages. (threeriversparks.org)

All dragonflies

Eastman Nature Center

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

• Celebrate dragonflies and their life cycles. Visit the dragonfly tent and catch adults and nymphs. Cost is $5. (threeriversparks.org)

Paddleboarding for kids

9-11 a.m. Saturday

Fish Lake Regional Park

• Learn the basics. Cost is $20. Equipment provided. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot. The program is for ages 8-13. (threeriversparks.org)

Fishing basics

Lake Carlos State Park

9-11 a.m. Friday

• Discover the art of fishing. Bring bait — worms are best. Also bring a hat, sunscreen and water. Limited gear is available. (1-320-852-7200; mndnr.gov/lakecarlos)

Turtle knowledge

Gooseberry State Park

8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday

• Learn why turtles carry a calendar on their backs and why their survival in Minnesota is challenged. (1-218-595-7100; mndnr.gov/gooseberry)

Bike and learn

McCarthy Beach State Park

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday

• A 15-mile ride along wetlands, lakes and forests begins and ends at the park. (1-218-274-7200; mndnr.gov/mccarthy)

Wild rice facts

Itasca State Park

10 a.m.-noon Saturday

• A clean-water specialist with the Department of Natural Resources explains everything to know about wild rice. (1-218-699-7251; mndnr.gov/itasca)

Beach party

Tettegouche State Park

Noon-3 p.m. Sunday

Hike to the Baptism River and hunt for agates, explore for crayfish, and more. (1-218-353-8809; mndnr.gov/tettegouche)