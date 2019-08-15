Bill Israelson shot rounds of 68 and 67 for a 9-under 135 to win his sixth Minnesota Senior PGA Championship on Wednesday at Island View Golf Club in Waconia, Minn.

Israelson, 62, of Vintage Golf Course and Staples, Minn., finished seven shots ahead of Craig Brischke of Tanners Brook Golf Course and George Smith of Club Champion, who tied for second.

Etc.

• The U.S. women’s hockey team edged Canada 4-3 in overtime in the opener of a three-game, under-22 series in Lake Placid, N.Y. Gophers Grace Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise scored the first two U.S. goals, Natalie Snodgrass of Eagan and the University of Connecticut had the third. In the under-18 series between the same countries, Canada won 5-4 even though Danielle Burgen of Chisago Lakes, Minn., scored twice for the Americans.

• The St. Paul Saints beat the visiting Winnipeg Goldeyes 5-4. Jeremy Martinez’s solo homer in the sixth for the Saints tied the score at 5-all; Blake Schmit had an RBI single later in the inning.

News Services