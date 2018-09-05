More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Catholic Church is at war with itself over sex abuse
Believers are caught in the middle of a growing civil war.
Tessa Torgeson
The opioid epidemic: Trying to do better for loved ones taken too soon
After a moving vigil for overdose victims, I vowed to share word of how "harm reduction" and syringe exchange programs saved me.
Karen Tumulty
The 2018 elections: This down-ballot office is taking on lots of national importance
Attorneys general are making a mark on such issues as clergy abuse, Obamacare and the travel ban, raising the profile of this fall's races.
Letters
Readers Write: Nike and Colin Kaepernick; English majors; Kavanaugh hearings; climate change; bulldog races; baseball
Ad campaign: Big risk and corporate courage
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.