Brandon Sawalich, stepson of CEO Bill Austin, has been named president of Starkey Hearing Technologies.

Austin informed employees of the expected promotion in a memo on Thursday.

“Because he stepped up when needed, it is an easy decision and a pleasure to make the announcement of Brandon’s promotion to president of Starkey Hearing Technologies,” Austin said in the memo. “After 23 years with Starkey, Brandon has proven to me that he is a trusted leader who Starkey can be proud of, and who shares my passion and commitment to better hearing, our employees, the industry and the people we serve … I could not have asked for a more dedicated partner.”

Nearly two years ago, Austin fired Starkey’s executive team. Federal fraud charges followed for Jerry Ruzicka, the company’s former president, as well as Scott Nelson, the former chief financial officer, and Larry Miller, the company’s former human resources chief. The men, who have denied wrongdoing, are accused of misappropriating $15 million in restricted Starkey stock, creating sham companies and/or illegally pocketing fake commissions, bonuses and loans.

A trial is scheduled to begin later this year on the federal charges. Civil lawsuits alleging wrongful termination are also making their way through the courts.

Starkey is the largest hearing aid manufacturer in the United States with an estimated $800 million in annual revenue.

During the turmoil, Austin — known for his charitable galas — served as president and CEO. Austin will remain CEO of the company.

Sawalich, who was senior vice president of sales and marketing, was named senior vice president a little over a year ago.

“I am humbled by the extraordinary honor to lead this wonderful organization and talented team,” said Sawalich in a statement. “I am eager to continue building on Bill’s successful history and am excited about our direction and unlimited potential.”