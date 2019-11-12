Big Ten West scenarios

The division title belongs to the Gophers if they go 3-0 or 2-1 in their final three regular-season games. If they go 1-2, Wisconsin would need to finish 3-0, including a victory at TCF Bank Stadium on Nov. 30.

GOPHERS (9-0, 6-0 BIG TEN)

Saturday at Iowa: The Hawkeyes (6-3) have lost only to ranked teams — Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin — by 14 total points.

Nov. 23 at Northwestern: If the Gophers defeat Iowa, they could seal the West title here with a win over the 1-8 Wildcats.

Nov. 30 vs. Wisconsin: If the Gophers lose to Iowa or Northwestern and Wisconsin wins twice, this will decide the West title.

WISCONSIN (7-2, 4-2 BIG TEN)

Saturday at Nebraska: A popular preseason pick to win the West, the Huskers are just 2-4 in conference play.

Nov. 23 vs. Purdue: Wisconsin needed three overtimes to win at Purdue last season, 47-44.

Nov. 30 at Gophers: Wisconsin is 5-0 all-time at TCF Bank Stadium but lost the Axe last year at Camp Randall.

JOE CHRISTENSEN