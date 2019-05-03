Big Ten Title Scenarios

The Gophers are in a tight three-way race for the Big Ten title. At 18-1 in the conference, the Gophers need to sweep Northwestern (20-0) at home this weekend and Michigan (19-1) will have to lose at least one of its three games against Maryland. Several other scenarios could have either Northwestern or Michigan winning or sharing the regular-season title.

Michigan didn’t play either the Gophers or Northwestern this year. Besides a trophy at stake, the Gophers and Northwestern also are competing to become one of 16 NCAA region hosts. The Gophers are 10th in the national RPI rankings, with Northwestern 11th and Michigan 17th.

Friday’s Gophers game is at 6 p.m. at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium. The Saturday and Sunday games are at 3 p.m. and both will be televised — Saturday’s game is on ESPN2 and Sunday’s is on BTN.