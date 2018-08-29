The Big Ten on Wednesday announced its schedule for conference games for the 2022 through 2025 seasons, and teams will continue to play nine-game league schedules with the current format of East and West Divisions.
For the Gophers, here are a few highlights:
* After playing Nebraska to end the 2020 and ’21 seasons, the Gophers and Wisconsin will return to meeting in the regular-season finale from 2022 through ’25. Corresponding with this move was the Big Ten restoring the Nebraska vs. Iowa matchup to Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, resuming in 2022.
* The Gophers will open the 2023 season by playing host to Nebraska on Sept. 2, a Saturday. Minnesota usually opens its season with a nonconference game on the Thursday before Labor Day, but that will change. The 2021 opener, already announced, will be at home against Ohio State on Sept. 4, a Saturday.
* From 2022 through 2025, the Gophers and Michigan will meet for the Little Brown Jug only once, on Sept. 23, 2023, at TCF Bank Stadium. That year, the Gophers’ East Division opponents are the Wolverines, Michigan State and Ohio State. Gulp.
* Michigan State is a Gophers crossover opponent from the East in all four years.
* The Gophers will have five conference road games in 2022 and ’24, and five Big Ten home games in 2023 and ’25.
* In 2022, ’23 and ’25, the Gophers have one nonconference opening on their schedule. In 2024, they have two nonconference spots to fill.
Here are the future schedules, starting with 2019. Some of the schedules are not complete, and they are subject to change:
2019
Aug. 29 (Thurs.) vs. South Dakota State
Sept. 7 at Fresno State
Sept. 14 vs. Georgia Southern
Sept. 28 at Purdue
Oct. 5 vs. Illinois
Oct. 12 vs. Nebraska
Oct. 19 at Rutgers
Oct. 26 vs. Maryland
Nov. 9 vs. Penn State
Nov. 16 at Iowa
Nov. 23 at Northwestern
Nov. 30 vs. Wisconsin
2020
Sept. 3 (Thurs.) vs. Florida Atlantic
Sept. 12 vs. Tennessee Tech
Sept. 19 vs. Iowa
Sept. 26 vs. Brigham Young
Oct. 3 at Maryland
Oct. 10 at Wisconsin
Oct. 17 vs. Michigan
Oct. 24 at Illinois
Oct. 31 at Michigan State
Nov. 7 vs. Purdue
Nov. 21 vs. Northwestern
Nov. 28 at Nebraska
2021
Sept. 4 vs. Ohio State
Sept. 11 vs. Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 18 at Colorado
Sept. 25 vs. Bowling Green
Oct. 2 at Purdue
Oct. 9 vs. Wisconsin
Oct. 23 at Northwestern
Oct. 30 vs. Maryland
Nov. 6 vs. Illinois
Nov. 13 at Iowa
Nov. 20 at Indiana
Nov. 27 vs. Nebraska
2022
Sept. 1 (Thurs.) vs New Mexico State
Sept. 17 vs. Colorado
Sept. 24 vs. Iowa
Oct. 1 vs. Rutgers
Oct. 8 at Illinois
Oct. 15 vs. Purdue
Oct. 22 at Nebraska
Nov. 5 at Michigan State
Nov. 12 vs. Northwestern
Nov. 19 at Penn State
Nov. 26 at Wisconsin
2023
Sept. 2 vs. Nebraska
Sept. 9 vs. Eastern Michigan
Sept. 16 at North Carolina
Sept. 23 vs. Michigan
Oct. 7 at Purdue
Oct. 21 at Northwestern
Oct. 28 vs. Michigan State
Nov. 4 at Iowa
Nov. 11 vs. Illinois
Nov. 18 at Ohio State
Nov. 25 vs. Wisconsin
2024
Aug. 29-31 (TBD) vs. North Carolina
Sept. 21 at Nebraska
Oct. 5 at Michigan State
Oct. 12 vs. Purdue
Oct. 19 at Maryland
Nov. 2 vs. Northwestern
Nov. 9 vs. Indiana
Nov. 16 vs. Iowa
Nov. 23 at Illinois
Nov. 30 at Wisconsin
2025
Sept. 6 vs. Bowling Green
Sept. 20 at Brigham Young
Sept. 27 vs. Michigan State
Oct. 4 at Rutgers
Oct. 11 at Iowa
Oct. 25 vs. Penn State
Nov. 1 vs. Nebraska
Nov. 8 at Northwestern
Nov. 15 at Purdue
Nov. 22 vs. Illinois
Nov. 29 vs. Wisconsin
