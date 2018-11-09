Randy ranks ’em:
1. Michigan (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten): After hammering Penn State by 35, Wolverines get Rutgers, Indiana before The Big Game at Ohio State. Last week: 1
2. Ohio State (8-1, 5-1): Losing by 29 to Purdue and beating Nebraska by only five doesn’t inspire confidence as Buckeyes go to Michigan State. Last week: 2
3. Northwestern (5-4, 5-1): If Wildcats win at Iowa, they’ll be one victory away from reaching the Big Ten title game, with Gophers and Illinois left on schedule. Last week: 3
4. Michigan State (6-3, 4-2): Spartans can deal huge blow to Ohio State’s Big Ten East hopes. Last week: 6
5. Purdue (5-4, 4-2): Buckle up, Gophers. QB David Blough is averaging 338.6 passing yards in past five Big Ten games. Last week: 8
6. Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2): Badgers must beat a reeling Penn State team to keep West title hopes alive. Last week: 7
7. Penn State (6-3, 3-3): Remember when the Nittany Lions had national title aspirations? Last week: 4
8. Iowa (6-3, 3-3): Back-to-back tight losses have sunk West title hopes. Last week: 5
9. Maryland (5-4, 3-3): Terps can gain bowl eligibility with win at Indiana. Last week: 14
10. Illinois (4-5, 2-4): Trip to Nebraska will show if Fighting Illini can build off romp over Gophers. Last week: 12
11. Nebraska (2-7, 1-5): Huskers threw scare into Ohio State. They should pick up win No. 3 vs. Illinois. Last week: 9
12. Indiana (4-5, 1-5): Hoosiers better beat Maryland, because Michigan and Purdue await. Last week: 11
13. Gophers (4-5, 1-5): It’s Joe Rossi’s turn to see if he can fix this defense. Last week: 10
14. Rutgers (1-8, 0-6): Can Chris Ash survive a season headed to 1-11? Last week: 13
