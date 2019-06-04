Kevin Warren, the Vikings chief operating officer, was officially named the next commissioner of the Big Ten at a news conference Tuesday morning at the league’s offices in Rosemont, Ill.

Warren, 55, replaces longtime Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany, who will step down following the 2019-20 academic year after leading the conference since 1989.

As the highest-ranking black executive on the business side of an NFL team, Warren now becomes the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference.

Warren joined the Vikings after assisting the Wilf family as an attorney when they purchased the Vikings in 2005. He was promoted to COO for the franchise in 2015. His role was significant in the construction of U.S. Bank Stadium and the Vikings’ training complex in Eagan. Warren was also previously the vice president of football administration for the St. Louis Rams and senior VP of business operations for the Detroit Lions.

In 2016, Warren was part of the search firm that helped the U hire Mark Coyle as Gophers athletic director. A native of Arizona, Warren played basketball at Penn and Grand Canyon State, and graduated with an MBA from Arizona State and a law degree from Notre Dame.

Warren will be responsible for replacing one of the most influential leaders in college sports over the last few decades.

The Big Ten expanded from 10 to 14 schools under Delany by adding Penn State, Nebraska, Maryland and Rutgers. The Big Ten Network was also launched under his leadership, leading to millions of dollars in revenue for his schools. Delany was known for having a major role in the formation of the Bowl Championship Series in college football.