The Final Stretch
The PairWise Ratings mimic the formula the NCAA uses to fill its 16-team men’s hockey tournament field. Six spots are filled by conference tournament champions, and 10 at-large spots go to the highest-ranked remaining teams. With selection Sunday coming March 24, here’s a look at the top 16 heading into the weekend (*notes conference leader):
Team Record
1. St. Cloud State* 21-4-3
2. Massachusetts* 21-6-0
3. Ohio State* 19-5-4
4. Minnesota Duluth 17-7-2
5. Quinnipiac* 21-6-1
6. MSU Mankato* 24-6-2
7. Denver 15-6-4
8. Cornell 15-6-2
9. Arizona State 19-10-1
10. Western Michigan 16-9-1
11. Mass.-Lowell 17-8-2
12. Clarkson 19-9-0
13. Harvard 13-7-3
14. Northeastern 17-9-1
15. Bowling Green 18-8-3
28. American Int’l* 17-12-1
Other Big Ten teams
16. Notre Dame 15-10-3
18. Penn State 16-10-2
22. Michigan 12-12-6
29. Michigan State 10-15-5
30. Gophers 11-14-4
35. Wisconsin 9-14-5
