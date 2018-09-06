Randy Johnson ranks 'em:
1. Wisconsin (1-0): Nonconference schedule of Western Kentucky, New Mexico and BYU won't tell us much. We'll know a lot more on Sept. 2: at Iowa.
2. Ohio State (1-0): Buckeyes didn't miss a beat with coach Urban Meyer suspended. Rutgers will be a warm-up for next week: vs. TCU in Texas.
3. Northwestern (1-0): Wildcats are host to Duke, which won't be a gimme. Blue Devils won last year's meeting 41-17 in Durham.
4. Iowa (1-0): Hawkeyes routed Northern Illinois 33-7. A visit from improving Iowa State won't be so easy.
5. Michigan State (1-0): Spartans, nearly upset by Utah State in opener, travel to Arizona State and face new coach Herm Edwards.
6. Penn State (1-0): Their defense must improve after Appalachian State nearly pulled off the upset. Penn State visits Pitt on Saturday in a rivalry that should be played every year.
7. Michigan (0-1): With their loss to Notre Dame, the Wolverines are 9-9 in their past 18 and have lost four in a row.
8. Maryland (1-0): Amid off-field turmoil, Terrapins still pulled second straight upset of Texas.
9. Nebraska (0-0): Because of lightning, coach Scott Frost's debut waited a week; the opponent, Colorado, will be a challenge.
10. Gophers (1-0): The quality of opponent takes a big step up with visit from Fresno State.
11. Purdue (0-1): Elijah Sindelar threw three INTs, derailing the Boilermakers vs. Northwestern.
12. Indiana (1-0): Hoosiers will try to make it two in a row over Virginia.
13. Rutgers (1-0): Scarlet Knights eased past Texas State. Next: Ohio State.
14. Illinois (1-0): Illini rallied from 14-point halftime deficit to beat Kent State.
