Penn State at Ohio State, 11 a.m. (Ch. 9)

Ohio State has already beaten two ranked opponents this year: Wisconsin and Michigan State. But Penn State could be the toughest challenge and decide the Big Ten East champion, the team the Gophers could potentially face.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 3 p.m. (CH. 9)

Should the Badgers lose to Purdue, with Minnesota defeating Northwestern earlier in the day, the Gophers would be arriving back on campus Saturday evening as Big Ten West champions. Wisconsin is a 25-point favorite, though.

MEGAN RYAN