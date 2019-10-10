Penn State at Iowa 6:30 p.m., Ch. 5
Iowa took a tough loss to Michigan last week, while Penn State is still undefeated. But this will be the first real challenge for the Nittany Lions this season. The Gophers will also go to Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 16, and Penn State faces the Gophers on Nov. 9.
MICHIGAN STATE AT Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (BTN)
Wisconsin will tackle another Michigan team after trouncing the Wolverines. The Spartans defense needs to bounce back to stop RB Jonathan Taylor. The Badgers come to TCF Bank Stadium on Nov. 30.
MEGAN RYAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Bringing it home: Delle Donne, Mystics earn 1st WNBA crown
Elena Delle Donne felt cursed. Every time she made it to the game's biggest stage, she was hindered by injuries.
Sports
It's a shame Paul Fenton isn't here to see the Wild mess he helped make
It's been barely two months since the Wild abruptly fired general manager Paul Fenton only a little over a year into his tenure, replacing him…
Gophers
College hockey's long season is just what Bob Motzko and his young Gophers need
The coach knows he'll go through peaks and valleys with a team that has 11 freshmen. 'I'm good with that,' he said.
Gophers
Hoops or pucks? Taylor Heise's choice works well for Gophers women's hockey team
The sophomore center leads Minnesota in scoring and continues to develop her game.
Sports
Federer, Djokovic both lose in Shanghai quarterfinals
Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic went from perfectly unbeatable to unbelievably beaten in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters.