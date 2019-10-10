Penn State at Iowa 6:30 p.m., Ch. 5

Iowa took a tough loss to Michigan last week, while Penn State is still undefeated. But this will be the first real challenge for the Nittany Lions this season. The Gophers will also go to Kinnick Stadium on Nov. 16, and Penn State faces the Gophers on Nov. 9.

MICHIGAN STATE AT Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (BTN)

Wisconsin will tackle another Michigan team after trouncing the Wolverines. The Spartans defense needs to bounce back to stop RB Jonathan Taylor. The Badgers come to TCF Bank Stadium on Nov. 30.

MEGAN RYAN