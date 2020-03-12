The Big Ten canceled the remainder of its men’s basketball tournament Thursday morning, including the Gophers’ scheduled game against Iowa.

Michigan and Rutgers were on the court preparing for their game when the announcement was made. The Gophers were back in their Indianapolis hotel and are figuring out their travel plans to return home.

“The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the conference said in its statement. “The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

This is a breaking news story. Check back to StarTribune.com for more details.