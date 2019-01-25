1. Michigan St. (18-2, 9-0)

Taking over the top spot for the first time this season is definitely deserved since the Spartans have dismantled Big Ten opponents by an average margin of victory of 15 points. (Previous rank: 2)

2. Michigan (18-1, 7-1)

Losing for the first time this season last week against Wisconsin made the Wolverines look human. So much so that they were lucky to escape Minnesota in Ann Arbor on Tuesday. (Previous: 1)

3. Maryland (16-4, 7-2)

The Terrapins saw their seven-game win streak end with a humbling 14-point loss at home against Michigan State. (Previous: 3)

4. Iowa (16-4, 5-4)

The Hawkeyes, who had won five in a row until losing to the Spartans 82-67 on Thursday, are getting consistent production from Joe Wieskamp (12 points and five rebounds per game), an underappreciated freshmen. (Previous: 4)

5. Purdue (13-6, 6-2)

How entertaining was that scoring duel between Carsen Edwards and Ethan Happ in Purdue’s OT win at Wisconsin? Edwards has 47 points combined in the past two games. (Previous: 10)

6. Wisconsin (13-6, 5-3)

The Badgers saw Lakeville North’s Nate Reuvers score a career-high 20 points in a win at Illinois on Wednesday. The 6-10 sophomore could be UW’s next great big man after Ethan Happ. (Previous: 6)

7. Nebraska (13-6, 3-5)

The Cornhuskers have lost four of their past six games since Big Ten play resumed.(Previous: 5)

8. Minnesota (14-5, 4-4)

About 0.9 seconds away from going into OT at Michigan, the Gophers were on the wrong end of Charles Matthews’ winner. (Previous: 10)

9. Indiana (12-7, 3-5)

Hoosiers need more from freshman Romeo Langford. (Previous: 8)

10. Ohio State (12-6, 2-5)

Losing streak watch: Next two are at Nebraska, at Michigan. (Previous: 7)

11. Northwestern (12-7, 3-5)

Back-to-back wins for the Wildcats give them momentum after a 1-5 start to Big Ten play. (Previous: 11)

12. Rutgers (9-9, 2-6)

Leading scorer and rebounder Eugene Omoruyi (knee) is back. (Previous: 13)

13. Illinois (5-14, 1-7)

The Illini couldn’t re-create the magic they had vs. the Gophers in losing a close one to Wisconsin. (Previous: 12)

14. Penn State (7-12, 0-8)

Still winless, but they came close vs. U. (Previous: 14)