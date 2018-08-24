BIG TEN/ACC CHALLENGE

Where: Target Center

Friday: No. 4 Gophers vs. Florida State (7 p.m.), No. 9 Wisconsin vs. North Carolina (4:30 p.m.).

Saturday: Gophers vs. North Carolina (7 p.m.), Wisconsin vs. Florida State (4:30 p.m.).

TV: Friday’s matches will be livestreamed on the BTN Plus subscription service; Saturday’s on BTN.

Tickets: $35 for an all-session pass, or $17.50 per day, available via gophersports.com, or at Target Center.