BIG TEN/ACC CHALLENGE
Where: Target Center
Friday: No. 4 Gophers vs. Florida State (7 p.m.), No. 9 Wisconsin vs. North Carolina (4:30 p.m.).
Saturday: Gophers vs. North Carolina (7 p.m.), Wisconsin vs. Florida State (4:30 p.m.).
TV: Friday’s matches will be livestreamed on the BTN Plus subscription service; Saturday’s on BTN.
Tickets: $35 for an all-session pass, or $17.50 per day, available via gophersports.com, or at Target Center.
