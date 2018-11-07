The two highest-profile state tournaments of the fall season -- football and volleyball -- start up Thursday around the state.

In football, there are three quarterfinals schedule on Thursday, including Class 6A match-ups between Minnetonka and Eden Prairie at Chanhassen and Eastview vs. Blaine at White Bear Lake. In Class 4A, St. Paul Johnson plays St. Anthony. Johnson is the first St. Paul public school to reach state since 1981 and made it despite a 4-4 record in the regular season.

Remaining quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at sites around the state. St. Michael-Albertville, which rallied from a 28-0 deficit to beat Edina with four late-game touchdowns, will play Lakeville North at TCO Performance Center at 7 p.m. Friday.

The complete schedule is on our high school football hub.



The volleyball tournament opens at 9 a.m. Thursday with Class 3A quarterfinals featuring Forest Lake vs. Eagan and Stillwater vs. Shakopee. The 1A quarterfinals are scheduled for a 1 p.m. start and Class 2A is set for 5 p.m.

Xcel Energy Center is the tournament site with the three title matches starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Schedules and brackets are on our volleyball hub.

You can get the latest updates from the tournaments, including a link to live video of all the games, on our high school Live Blog.