The radio landscape for Gophers sports changed Tuesday with an announcement that their men’s basketball, men’s hockey and women’s basketball games are moving from 1500-AM ESPN to iHeartMedia channels, such as KFAN (100.3-FM).

KFAN will broadcast between 12 and 20 Gophers men’s basketball games next season, depending on conflicts with the Vikings and Wild. The rest of the team’s games will move to KTLK (1130-AM) with a simulcast on 103.5-FM.

All Gophers men’s hockey games will be broadcast on 1130-AM and simulcast on 103.5-FM. All Gophers women’s basketball games will be broadcast on 93.3-FM.

Gophers football games, already broadcast on KFAN, will remain on that station through the 2020-2021 school year.

The Gophers announced that live radio coverage of all four of these teams — football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and men’s hockey — will be available anywhere on the iHeartRadio app on smartphones and tablets.