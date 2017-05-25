Treasure Island and Mystic Lake aren’t the only Minnesota casinos planning to stage a series of outdoor concerts this summer.

Grand Casino Hinckley has announced six shows, including Kiss, Rascal Flatts and Paramore.

Alice Cooper will kick off the series on June 8. Kiss will heat things up on July 15, followed by Paramore and X Ambassadors rocking on July 28.

Country favorites Rascal Flatts are set for Aug. 18, with multi-genre hero Kid Rock ready to party the following night, Aug. 19.

The series closes with the fifth annual Grand RockTember Music Festival on Sept. 8-9 with the oldies lineup of Styx, Slaughter, Jackyl, Warrant, Extreme, Skid Row and Queensryche.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com. For information, go to grandcasinomn.com.