'Solo'

Every year the McKnight Dancer Fellowship selects three Minnesota dancers in a competitive program, providing each with funds to commission an original solo by the choreographer of his or her choice. This week's biennial "Solo" event showcases works for the 2016 and 2017 fellows. Highlights include Minnesota dancer Chitra Vairavan, who worked with Eiko Otake of the celebrated New York duo Eiko and Koma; Krista Langberg, who worked with the smart Minnesota choreographer Karen Sherman; and Sachiko "La Chayí" Nishiuchi, who collaborated with three top Spanish Flamenco artists. Styles range from ballet to hip-hop and "krump," invented by Las Vegas-based Tight Eyez, who made a new piece for Minnesota dancer Herb Johnson III. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., $25, 612-206-3600, thecowlescenter.org)

SHEILA REGAN