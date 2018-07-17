A bicyclist allegedly ran a red light at a busy intersection just south of downtown Minneapolis late Monday and was killed when he was struck by a car, police said.

The man was riding west on Franklin Avenue in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. when he did not stop for a red light at Hennepin Avenue. The man collided with a motorcycle heading north on Hennepin and was thrown from his bicycle and landed in the street. He was then struck by a passing vehicle, said police spokesman John Elder.

The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare, formally known as Hennepin County Medical Center. He died at the hospital, Elder said.

Both the motorcyclist and the driver of the car stopped at the scene and are cooperating with investigators. Neither speed or impairment appears to be factors in the crash, Elder said.

The name of the bicyclist has not been released. A passenger on the motorcycle also was taken to the hospital with noncritical injuries.