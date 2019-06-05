A pickup truck fatally struck a bicyclist early Wednesday afternoon on a highway exit ramp northeast of St. Paul, authorities said.

The collision occurred on Hwy. 36 near Hilton Trail in Pine Springs, a small town in Washington County that sits northeast of North St. Paul, according to the State Patrol.

The bicyclist “cut straight across the exit ramp in front of the pickup” at the start of the ramp, a statement from the patrol read.

Killed in the collision was Gary B. Michel, 67, of St. Paul, the patrol said.

The pickup driver was identified as Christopher K. Brunsoman, 51, of Mahtomedi. He was not hurt.