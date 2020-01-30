A bicyclist from North St. Paul who collided with a car while riding his bike in Southern California earlier this month has died.

Police found Adam Nickelson, 30, lying unresponsive on the road when they arrived at the crash at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Indianapolis Avenue just before midnight on Jan. 19, according to a statement from the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Nickelson suffered extensive injuries and was taken to University of California Irvine Medical Center where he died four days later, police said.

Police are still trying to determine how the crash occurred, but said the vehicle involved, a 2016 Honda Civic, had major front end damage.

The driver, a 64-year-old man from Huntington Beach, remained at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation, according to a statement from Sgt. Joshua Page with the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Nickelson had a passion for film and cinema and had studied those disciplines at the University of Minnesota, according to his Facebook page.

He also enjoyed reading, writing, gaming and was an avid lover of music, especially fond of the Beatles, his online obituary said. He was known for his kindness, quick wit, free spirit, his mischievous smile and compassion for humankind, the obituary continued.

“Adam was an old soul who was young at heart,” the obituary said. “Adam’s legacy should be summed up by his favorite quote, ‘Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.’”

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Church of the Assumption, 51 W. 7th Street, St. Paul.