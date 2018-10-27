A bicyclist was critically injured Friday evening when he was struck by a car on Hwy. 10 in Anoka.

Troy J. Luhmann, 55, of Anoka, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with life-threatening injuries after being struck just after 6:30 p.m. in a crosswalk, according to the State Patrol.

Crystal L. Quarberg, 36, of Big Lake, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu south on 7th Avenue that struck Luhmann while turning left to go east on Hwy. 10.

Quarberg and her passenger, Paula F. Meuleveld, 36, of Andover, were not hurt. Both were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.

Luhmann was not wearing a bicycle helmet, the patrol said.

