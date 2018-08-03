Beyoncé and Jay-Z may rank as the mightiest power couple in the history of popular music. Certainly the richest. But they are part of a long tradition.

Here are some other couples that shared concert stages. And we’re not counting bandmates such as Sonny and Cher, Ashford and Simpson and the Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Tammy Wynette and George Jones. Yes, they got a D-I-V-O-R-C-E, but the song of that title may have solidified their standing as one of the most tempestuous music couples ever. These 1960s-’70s country stars hit the road together for years after their breakup.

Johnny Cash and June Carter. One of country music’s great love stories, the Man in Black and the Woman With the Banjo and Funny Bone performed hundreds of concerts together during their 35-year marriage.

James Taylor and Carly Simon. Surprisingly, these hitmaking singer-songwriters never toured together because she had stage fright, but they did share a concert stage post-marriage in 1995 on Martha’s Vineyard.

Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge. When the married pop songbird and country songwriting ace sang face to face in concert in the 1970s, it was “get a room” time.

Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter. Ladies do love outlaws. And these wedded country stars, who were big in the ’70s and ’80s, gave us a singing son named Shooter.

Rosanne Cash and Rodney Crowell. While together, they both scored lots of country hits in the 1980s; after their divorce in ’92, each became an acclaimed Americana favorite.

Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders and Jim Kerr of Simple Minds. When these rockers were married in the 1980s, their bands did a couple of big outdoor shows together.

Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys and Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill. His hip-hop group and her punk band shared a bill in 1995-96; the couple tied the knot in 2006.

Toni Braxton and Kerri Lewis of Mint Condition. Opening for Ms. “Unbreak My Heart,” the R&B keyboardist from St. Paul repaired her heart. They married in 2001 but split up eight years later.

Justin Timberlake of N’Sync and Britney Spears. Call it first love when these former members of the All-New Mickey Mouse Club hit the road together in 1998-2000.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees. Lots of fireworks on tour in 2000 led to marriage for these young pop stars and an MTV reality series. And divorce.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. After doing three tours together since 2000, country music’s power couple released their first duets album in late 2017.

Vince Gill and Amy Grant. He’s country; she’s a little bit pop and a little bit Christian; their annual Christmas tour has been enduringly popular. Together, this husband and wife have won 27 Grammys, a total topped only by Beyoncé’s and Jay-Z’s 47.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony. Whether singing in English or Spanish, they sizzled on tour in 2007, but the marriage fizzled a few years later.

Rihanna and Chris Brown. This soap opera heated up when the pop-soul stars performed in Oceania in 2008. They even made a memorable appearance together holding hands during her hit “Umbrella” at KDWB’s Jingle Ball in December ’08. But the affair ended when he beat her the night before the Grammys in February ’09. Rihanna was criticized in 2012 when Brown was featured on her hit “Birthday Cake.” They resumed their romance in ’13 for a short time.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. When the 1990s country giant returned to the road in 2014, his wife joined him as part of the show. And the tour goes on.

Judy Collins and Stephen Stills. He wrote “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” (for Crosby, Stills & Nash) after their breakup in 1969. But they didn’t start touring together until last year — long after the love was gone. But the friendship remains.













