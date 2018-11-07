U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum defeated two repeat challengers Tuesday to keep the seat she's held in Congress for nearly two decades.
The Democratic congresswoman will serve a 10th term representing the state's Fourth District, which covers St. Paul and surrounding east metro cities including Roseville, Maplewood and Woodbury. In a repeat of the 2016 election, she faced Republican Greg Ryan, owner of a plumbing business, and Susan Pendergast Sindt of the Legal Marijuana Now Party, a former high school science teacher who now runs a business that sells nicotine liquids for electronic cigarettes.
McCollum serves on the House Appropriations Committee and is a supporter of the Affordable Care Act, tighter gun laws and immigration policies that protect children brought into the country illegally. She is the state's second-longest-tenured member of Congress, and was previously a four-term member of the Legislature.
In a statement, Minnesota DFL Party chairman Ken Martin praised McCollum as "one of Congress' fiercest advocates for government transparency, clean environment and a fairer economy."
McCollum's win extends the party's hold on her seat; a Democrat has represented the Fourth District since 1949.
Erin Golden
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.